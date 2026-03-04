Left Menu

Tragic Holi Clash in Burari: Festivities Turn Fatal

A violent clash during Holi in Delhi's Burari area resulted in one death and one serious injury. The quarrel escalated into a knife attack, leading to the death of a man named Nepal. Police have arrested one suspect and are investigating further.

Updated: 04-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:01 IST
A festive Holi celebration in Delhi's Burari area tragically turned violent, resulting in the death of a man and serious injury to another. According to police, the incident began as a dispute between two groups, escalating quickly into a knife attack.

The deceased has been identified as Nepal, while the injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment. Law enforcement officials report that efforts are ongoing to track down those responsible, as one suspect is already in custody.

The Burari police have filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively pursuing leads. Investigations include reviewing local CCTV footage and interviewing eyewitnesses to piece together the disturbing sequence of events.

