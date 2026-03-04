Left Menu

Brazil Banking Scandal: Central Figures at the Center of a Multibillion-Dollar Probe

Brazilian businessman Daniel Vorcaro, owner of Banco Master, was detained by federal police amid an investigation revealing informal consultancy from a former central bank director. Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca ordered his pre-trial detention with new evidence suggesting Vorcaro planned to silence a journalist, implicating multiple individuals in a corruption scandal.

scandal

Federal police arrested Brazilian businessman Daniel Vorcaro, owner of Banco Master, following revelations of informal consultancy services provided to him by a former central bank director. This development places Brazil's monetary authority at the center of a multibillion-dollar scandal.

Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca ordered Vorcaro's pre-trial detention after uncovering evidence that includes text messages suggesting he planned an attack on a journalist. The investigation also targets others, including former central bank officials Paulo Sergio Neves de Souza and Belline Santana, who have stepped down amid the allegations.

The bank, holding less than 1% of Brazil's banking assets, was liquidated last November due to severe financial mismanagement. Vorcaro's legal team denies the accusations, seeking to clarify his actions. Meanwhile, police continue to probe potential crimes including corruption and money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

