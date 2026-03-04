Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Bid

Bihar is on the verge of a potential political shift as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gears up to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Political sources suggest this move could pave the way for a new Chief Minister in the state.

Nitish Kumar, who leads the JD(U), is expected to file alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Patna. This event will take place with the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting its importance.

There is speculation that Nitish Kumar might step down as the state's Chief Minister, further influencing Bihar's political landscape. However, concrete developments regarding the leadership transition are anticipated shortly.

