Survival Against All Odds: KID Capsule Triumphs in PSLV-C62 Setback

In a surprising twist amid the PSLV-C62 mission's failure, the KID capsule, crafted by the Spanish startup Orbital Paradigm, reportedly survived and continued transmitting data after separating from ISRO's malfunctioning rocket.

The PSLV-C62 mission, carrying 16 satellites, failed to achieve its intended orbit due to disturbances, as noted by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Despite this setback, the KID capsule successfully detached at a lower altitude, the company claimed.

Orbital Paradigm expressed its breakthrough over the capsule's survival and operational success. However, ISRO has yet to validate these findings publicly. The startup focuses on creating reusable logistic and space return vehicles, underscoring its resilience and technological prowess.

