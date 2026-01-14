Left Menu

Survival Against All Odds: KID Capsule Triumphs in PSLV-C62 Setback

The KID capsule, developed by Spanish startup Orbital Paradigm, survived the failed PSLV-C62 mission and successfully transmitted data. While ISRO has not confirmed this claim, Orbital Paradigm reported the capsule separated from the rocket and functioned as intended, despite the mission's overall failure to reach orbit due to technical disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising twist amid the PSLV-C62 mission's failure, the KID capsule, crafted by the Spanish startup Orbital Paradigm, reportedly survived and continued transmitting data after separating from ISRO's malfunctioning rocket.

The PSLV-C62 mission, carrying 16 satellites, failed to achieve its intended orbit due to disturbances, as noted by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Despite this setback, the KID capsule successfully detached at a lower altitude, the company claimed.

Orbital Paradigm expressed its breakthrough over the capsule's survival and operational success. However, ISRO has yet to validate these findings publicly. The startup focuses on creating reusable logistic and space return vehicles, underscoring its resilience and technological prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

