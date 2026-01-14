Left Menu

France Mulls Eutelsat Aid to Circumvent Iran's Internet Blackout

France considers deploying Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran in response to the imposed internet blackout during violent domestic unrest. Despite challenges and competition from Starlink, Eutelsat could potentially provide internet access to affected Iranian citizens. The situation arises amidst a severe governmental crackdown on nationwide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:52 IST
France Mulls Eutelsat Aid to Circumvent Iran's Internet Blackout

In a strategic move to counter Iran's internet blackout amidst intense protests, France is contemplating sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to the nation. This comes as Iranian authorities enforce a near-complete shutdown to suppress the country's most severe domestic unrest in decades.

Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Foreign Minister, confirmed in the lower house that the option is under consideration, responding to inquiries on France's potential assistance. Eutelsat, backed by French and British governments, operates OneWeb satellites, the only alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink, which some Iranians have reportedly accessed amidst the turmoil.

Independent analysts highlight that while OneWeb's equipment may face jamming challenges, it still presents a possible solution for re-establishing connectivity in Iran's isolated regions. Eutelsat's technology currently supports Ukraine's military communications, demonstrating its strategic significance on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

 India
2
Ships Keep Distance as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Ships Keep Distance as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

 Global
3
US Advances to New Phase in Gaza Ceasefire Plan

US Advances to New Phase in Gaza Ceasefire Plan

 United States
4
Highway Havoc: Toll Plaza Protests Turn Violent

Highway Havoc: Toll Plaza Protests Turn Violent

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026