France Mulls Eutelsat Aid to Circumvent Iran's Internet Blackout

In a strategic move to counter Iran's internet blackout amidst intense protests, France is contemplating sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to the nation. This comes as Iranian authorities enforce a near-complete shutdown to suppress the country's most severe domestic unrest in decades.

Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Foreign Minister, confirmed in the lower house that the option is under consideration, responding to inquiries on France's potential assistance. Eutelsat, backed by French and British governments, operates OneWeb satellites, the only alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink, which some Iranians have reportedly accessed amidst the turmoil.

Independent analysts highlight that while OneWeb's equipment may face jamming challenges, it still presents a possible solution for re-establishing connectivity in Iran's isolated regions. Eutelsat's technology currently supports Ukraine's military communications, demonstrating its strategic significance on a global scale.

