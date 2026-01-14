France Mulls Eutelsat Aid to Circumvent Iran's Internet Blackout
France considers deploying Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran in response to the imposed internet blackout during violent domestic unrest. Despite challenges and competition from Starlink, Eutelsat could potentially provide internet access to affected Iranian citizens. The situation arises amidst a severe governmental crackdown on nationwide protests.
In a strategic move to counter Iran's internet blackout amidst intense protests, France is contemplating sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to the nation. This comes as Iranian authorities enforce a near-complete shutdown to suppress the country's most severe domestic unrest in decades.
Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Foreign Minister, confirmed in the lower house that the option is under consideration, responding to inquiries on France's potential assistance. Eutelsat, backed by French and British governments, operates OneWeb satellites, the only alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink, which some Iranians have reportedly accessed amidst the turmoil.
Independent analysts highlight that while OneWeb's equipment may face jamming challenges, it still presents a possible solution for re-establishing connectivity in Iran's isolated regions. Eutelsat's technology currently supports Ukraine's military communications, demonstrating its strategic significance on a global scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
