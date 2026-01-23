BBBS Expands Footprint with New State-of-the-Art R&D Centre

Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), a prominent player in India's DeepTech Defence sector, has unveiled its new R&D centre in Chennai. This is alongside the opening of two Capability and Service Centres in Pune and Delhi, underscoring the company's growing influence in the industry.

With six contracts from iDEX and an Indo-Israel grant, BBBS is bolstering its capability to deliver cutting-edge technology. The new 20,000-sq-ft R&D centre features six dedicated labs, including a vast 4,000-sq-ft Electronics Warfare Center, set to advance defence innovation amidst a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Over the next six months, the company plans to expand its team by 40 specialists, focusing on AI, Electronic Warfare, and Nanotechnology, enhancing its ability to meet both national and international demands efficiently. CEO Praveen Dwarakanath highlights the firm's strategic reinvestment into R&D, aiming for robust growth and a stronger financial outlook.