Left Menu

BBBS Expands Footprint with New State-of-the-Art R&D Centre

Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), an Indian DeepTech Defence company, has commissioned a new R&D centre in Chennai and opened Capability and Service Centers in Pune and Delhi. The expansion enhances BBBS's innovation and development capabilities, supported by increased headcount and strong financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:56 IST
BBBS Expands Footprint with New State-of-the-Art R&D Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), a prominent player in India's DeepTech Defence sector, has unveiled its new R&D centre in Chennai. This is alongside the opening of two Capability and Service Centres in Pune and Delhi, underscoring the company's growing influence in the industry.

With six contracts from iDEX and an Indo-Israel grant, BBBS is bolstering its capability to deliver cutting-edge technology. The new 20,000-sq-ft R&D centre features six dedicated labs, including a vast 4,000-sq-ft Electronics Warfare Center, set to advance defence innovation amidst a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Over the next six months, the company plans to expand its team by 40 specialists, focusing on AI, Electronic Warfare, and Nanotechnology, enhancing its ability to meet both national and international demands efficiently. CEO Praveen Dwarakanath highlights the firm's strategic reinvestment into R&D, aiming for robust growth and a stronger financial outlook.

TRENDING

1
Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

 India
2
Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

 India
3
Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

 India
4
Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026