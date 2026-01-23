Davos Diplomacy: Trump's Polarizing Presence at WEF

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, President Donald Trump's approach to global affairs was met with a mix of fear, skepticism, and acceptance. Some participants agreed with Trump's insistence on Europe shouldering more security costs but were taken aback by his delivery.

Highlighted by wide-ranging discussions, this year's meeting attracted significant attention, with Trump striking a Greenland deal with NATO's Mark Rutte and signifying U.S. progress in Ukraine peace talks. The Davos stage also saw new participants, including Elon Musk.

The event's discussions, heavily influenced by Trump's agenda, delved into geopolitics, trade, and technology innovations like AI. However, some elements of the agenda seemed tailored to avoid clashing with Trump's policies, leaving a complex impression on attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)