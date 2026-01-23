Supervity AI to Launch World's First AI GCC Hub in Mumbai

Supervity AI, a leading US-based enterprise AI software firm, has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to establish the world's first AI GCC hub in Mumbai. This groundbreaking hub will serve as an advanced research and innovation center for AI-driven enterprise operations.

The partnership, announced during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, will transform conventional Global Capability Centres by integrating autonomous, multi-agent AI systems. These state-of-the-art AI employees will enhance productivity across finance, procurement, compliance, and other business functions.

Positioning Maharashtra as a global leader, the Supervity AI GCC hub will enable companies to safely design and scale AI operations, fostering higher efficiency and resilience while maintaining robust governance and auditability.

(With inputs from agencies.)