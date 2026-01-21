L'Oréal's Global Capability Centre: Hyderabad's Beauty-Tech Revolution

L'Oréal, a leading French personal care corporation, is gearing up to launch its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad this November. This significant move comes with an impressive investment of Rs 3500 crore, aimed at creating 2,000 advanced tech jobs, including those for AI specialists and data scientists, according to official sources.

This ambitious investment plan was unveiled by L'Oréal's CEO, Nicolas Hieronimus, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The beauty tech company's GCC in Telangana will be a pioneering facility within the beauty-tech arena, serving as a critical hub for AI-powered beauty innovations and cutting-edge services.

Hyderabad's growing stature as a global enterprise operations center is expected to receive a substantial boost from this development. The GCC will support L'Oréal's wider digital transformation efforts, with innovative tech solutions from Hyderabad set to power the company's facilities worldwide. Government officials, including Telangana's Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, expressed strong support for the project and invited further manufacturing investments.

