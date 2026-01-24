Left Menu

Kerala's AI Ambition: Bridging Governance and Innovation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasizes the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in governance at the Kerala Regional AI Impact Conference. He advocates integrating AI into public services while maintaining ethical standards, highlighting initiatives like K-FON and the Kerala Startup Mission as vital for tech-driven governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hailed artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for transformational change in governance and public service delivery. Speaking at the Kerala Regional AI Impact Conference, he stressed the importance of aligning AI implementation with democratic and ethical principles.

The Chief Minister outlined the state's strategy to incorporate AI into administrative functions to boost transparency, efficiency, and public engagement. He underscored AI's role in making government services more responsive and its potential to offer affordable healthcare, create jobs, and spur innovation-driven growth.

Vijayan pointed to initiatives like K-FON, the Kerala Startup Mission, and the Digital University as instrumental in advancing technology-based governance. Nevertheless, he emphasized the need to address data protection and privacy issues as AI technologies are adopted. The event drew policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders, marking Kerala's commitment to AI-driven development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

