MoRTH Consultative Committee Reviews Measures to Reduce Road Accidents and Fatalities

The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) met on Friday under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari to deliberate on urgent measures to curb road accidents and fatalities across the country.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of State for Road Transport and Highways Shri Harsh Malhotra and Shri Ajay Tamta, along with Members of Parliament and senior officials from the Ministry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies.

Focus on Reducing Road Accidents

The meeting focused on “Measures for Reduction in Road Accidents and Fatalities”, emphasising the need for a multi-pronged, coordinated approach to improve road safety and save lives.

The Chairman of NHAI briefed the Committee on ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing safety on National Highways, followed by a detailed presentation from the Additional Secretary (Transport) outlining road safety interventions under the four key pillars:

Engineering

Enforcement

Education

Emergency Care

The presentation highlighted progress achieved so far, persistent challenges, and the need to strengthen existing interventions while introducing new, technology-driven solutions. The Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, also informed the Committee about the development of AI-enabled road safety technologies in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

Members Flag Persistent Safety Concerns

While appreciating the Ministry’s initiatives, Committee Members expressed serious concern over the continued high number of road accidents and fatalities nationwide.

Key issues raised included:

Faster rectification of accident-prone black spots ;

Widening of congested National Highway stretches ;

Improved availability of trauma care facilities along highways;

Enhanced compensation for road accident victims;

Poor road maintenance , signage, markings and reflectors;

Stronger coordination with States on State Highway safety.

Members also highlighted irregular meetings of Members of Parliament Road Safety Committees (MPRSCs) at the district level and stressed the need for better participation by district administrations.

Suggestions included:

Identifying landslide-prone locations on the lines of black spots and implementing preventive measures;

Incorporating road safety education into school curricula;

Establishing a Centre for Road Safety ;

Ensuring at least one trauma centre in every district.

Minister Highlights Technology and Coordination

Responding to the concerns, Shri Nitin Gadkari informed the Committee that the Department of Telecommunications has allocated 30 GHz radio frequency for the development of vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems, a step expected to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities.

He urged Members of Parliament to actively engage with State authorities and ensure regular MPRSC meetings in their districts, involving District Collectors, Police, Public Works Departments and other stakeholders.

The Minister emphasised that road safety considerations are being integrated into Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for highway projects and directed MoRTH and NHAI Regional Officers and Project Directors to attend MPRSC meetings regularly and ensure timely safety interventions.

He also stated that AI-based road safety applications developed by the Ministry would be shared with States and Union Territories, and invited Members to submit detailed notes on their concerns and recommendations for further review.

Road Safety Awareness Drive

During the meeting, the Minister showcased the Road Safety Anthem, which has been translated into 22 regional languages. He appealed to Members of Parliament to promote its use in schools, public gatherings and community events to strengthen public awareness on road safety.

Commitment to Safer Roads

Concluding the meeting, Shri Gadkari urged officials to continue working with dedication to build safer road infrastructure and reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment to reducing road fatalities and saving lives.