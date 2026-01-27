Crompton: Elevating Indian Engineering with Global Ceiling Fan Leadership

Crompton, a prominent name in India's consumer market, has earned the distinction of being the world's leading ceiling fan brand, according to a study by Euromonitor International. This recognition highlights Crompton's status among iconic Indian brands achieving global success, setting standards in performance, design, and consumer trust.

The brand, with a rich legacy of over 85 years, has mirrored the evolution of Indian innovation. Its continued growth and international acclaim are built on engineering excellence, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a keen understanding of consumer demands. Under the leadership of Managing Director and CEO Promeet Ghosh, Crompton is committed to advancing 'Made in India' initiatives while expanding its global presence.

Crompton's leadership is supported by substantial investments in research and development, manifesting in pioneering technologies like Anti-Dust and SilentPro fans. The brand's dedication to innovation has earned it prestigious global design awards, affirming its role in enhancing daily life and representing India's innovation on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)