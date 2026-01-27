Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Council Election Rule Controversy

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Bar Council of Telangana over a contentious rule disqualifying advocates from participating in elections when faced with certain pending criminal charges.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, aims to examine the constitutional validity of Rule 4 of the Bar Council of India Rules, 2023, challenged by advocate Srinivas G., whose nomination was rejected due to undisclosed criminal cases.

The rule bars candidates with two or more criminal cases proposing severe penalties, pending within nine months before elections. Srinivas G. argues this violates the presumption of innocence, with the court setting a hearing for February 20.

