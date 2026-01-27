Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Council Election Rule Controversy
The Supreme Court seeks responses from the Bar Council of India and Bar Council of Telangana regarding a rule disqualifying advocates from running in elections if two serious criminal cases are pending against them. The plea questions the rule's constitutional validity, citing the presumption of innocence principle.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Bar Council of Telangana over a contentious rule disqualifying advocates from participating in elections when faced with certain pending criminal charges.
A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, aims to examine the constitutional validity of Rule 4 of the Bar Council of India Rules, 2023, challenged by advocate Srinivas G., whose nomination was rejected due to undisclosed criminal cases.
The rule bars candidates with two or more criminal cases proposing severe penalties, pending within nine months before elections. Srinivas G. argues this violates the presumption of innocence, with the court setting a hearing for February 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Close Defeat Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra Municipal Elections
Supreme Court Advocates for Tougher Punishments in Acid Attack Cases
Honorarium Dispute: Supreme Court Urges Amicable Solution in Bar Council Elections
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Telangana Gears Up for February Municipal Elections