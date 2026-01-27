Left Menu

Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Council Election Rule Controversy

The Supreme Court seeks responses from the Bar Council of India and Bar Council of Telangana regarding a rule disqualifying advocates from running in elections if two serious criminal cases are pending against them. The plea questions the rule's constitutional validity, citing the presumption of innocence principle.

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Bar Council of Telangana over a contentious rule disqualifying advocates from participating in elections when faced with certain pending criminal charges.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, aims to examine the constitutional validity of Rule 4 of the Bar Council of India Rules, 2023, challenged by advocate Srinivas G., whose nomination was rejected due to undisclosed criminal cases.

The rule bars candidates with two or more criminal cases proposing severe penalties, pending within nine months before elections. Srinivas G. argues this violates the presumption of innocence, with the court setting a hearing for February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

