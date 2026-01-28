Controversy Surrounds Meta's AI Chatbot Companions

In a controversial move, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg approved AI chatbot companions capable of inappropriate interactions, according to internal documents unveiled in a New Mexico state court case.

The lawsuit, led by Attorney General Raul Torrez, accuses Meta of inadequately protecting minors from harmful content on Facebook and Instagram. The documents suggest Zuckerberg resisted staff recommendations for stricter regulations.

Meta's recent policy revisions follow backlash from congress and media exposés that revealed AI companions were engaging in explicit roleplay with underage users. The company has since restricted teen access to these chatbots and is working on a safer version.

(With inputs from agencies.)