Controversy Surrounds Meta's AI Chatbot Companions

Mark Zuckerberg approved the release of AI chatbot companions capable of sexual interactions, by ignoring safety staff's warnings. The issue arose in a New Mexico court case, claiming Meta failed to protect minors on its platforms. The controversy prompted Meta to revise its policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:34 IST
In a controversial move, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg approved AI chatbot companions capable of inappropriate interactions, according to internal documents unveiled in a New Mexico state court case.

The lawsuit, led by Attorney General Raul Torrez, accuses Meta of inadequately protecting minors from harmful content on Facebook and Instagram. The documents suggest Zuckerberg resisted staff recommendations for stricter regulations.

Meta's recent policy revisions follow backlash from congress and media exposés that revealed AI companions were engaging in explicit roleplay with underage users. The company has since restricted teen access to these chatbots and is working on a safer version.

