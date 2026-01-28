Left Menu

TikTok Settles in Pivotal Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

TikTok agreed to settle a lawsuit over social media addiction filed by a 19-year-old Californian, K.G.M. This development comes on the same day the trial against Meta and YouTube was set to start. The outcome could influence numerous other cases alleging social media harms youth mental health.

Updated: 28-01-2026 00:48 IST
In a groundbreaking legal development, TikTok has settled a lawsuit concerning social media addiction brought forth by a 19-year-old plaintiff, K.G.M., on the very day a trial against two other major tech companies was due to commence in a Los Angeles court.

The case involves significant allegations against major social media platforms, including Meta and YouTube, for their roles in an escalating youth mental health crisis. The plaintiff claims addiction to these platforms arose from their compelling designs, leading to depression and suicidal ideation.

This settlement with TikTok, though undisclosed in terms, marks a pivotal moment in related ongoing legal proceedings. Parallel cases against Meta and YouTube continue with the potential to reshape how the tech industry addresses mental health implications of their platforms. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is anticipated to be a witness in the proceedings.

