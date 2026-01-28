SpaceX's Stellar IPO Plans: $50 Billion by 2026

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a massive financial landmark, with a mid-June 2026 initial public offering in sight.

The space exploration company aims to raise as much as $50 billion, projecting its valuation to soar to around $1.5 trillion. These insights were revealed by the Financial Times, sharing information from sources familiar with the company's plans.

However, Reuters was unable to confirm these reports independently at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)