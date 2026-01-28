SpaceX's Stellar IPO Plans: $50 Billion by 2026
SpaceX plans a mid-June 2026 initial public offering, targeting to raise up to $50 billion. This IPO would value the company at approximately $1.5 trillion, according to a Financial Times report. The details remain unverified by Reuters at this point.
Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a massive financial landmark, with a mid-June 2026 initial public offering in sight.
The space exploration company aims to raise as much as $50 billion, projecting its valuation to soar to around $1.5 trillion. These insights were revealed by the Financial Times, sharing information from sources familiar with the company's plans.
However, Reuters was unable to confirm these reports independently at this stage.
