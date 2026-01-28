Mystery Surrounds Missing Labourer's Death in Ballia

The lifeless body of a missing labourer has been discovered in a pond near the Gaighat-Atradria crossing in Ballia district, reported the authorities on Wednesday.

Identified as Shivshankar Nat, a 40-year-old resident of Kushhar village, his body was found floating in a pond beside a road on Tuesday evening. The Station House Officer, Rajesh Bahadur Singh, confirmed the identity of the deceased.

The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a postmortem, as the circumstances around Nat's disappearance and death remain unclear. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if the death was accidental or involved foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)