Mystery Surrounds Missing Labourer's Death in Ballia

The body of Shivshankar Nat, a missing labourer from Kushhar village, was discovered in a Ballia district pond after being missing for 16 days. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death, with no visible injury marks indicating either foul play or an accidental drowning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:36 IST
The lifeless body of a missing labourer has been discovered in a pond near the Gaighat-Atradria crossing in Ballia district, reported the authorities on Wednesday.

Identified as Shivshankar Nat, a 40-year-old resident of Kushhar village, his body was found floating in a pond beside a road on Tuesday evening. The Station House Officer, Rajesh Bahadur Singh, confirmed the identity of the deceased.

The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a postmortem, as the circumstances around Nat's disappearance and death remain unclear. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if the death was accidental or involved foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

