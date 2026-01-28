Mystery Surrounds Missing Labourer's Death in Ballia
The body of Shivshankar Nat, a missing labourer from Kushhar village, was discovered in a Ballia district pond after being missing for 16 days. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death, with no visible injury marks indicating either foul play or an accidental drowning.
- Country:
- India
The lifeless body of a missing labourer has been discovered in a pond near the Gaighat-Atradria crossing in Ballia district, reported the authorities on Wednesday.
Identified as Shivshankar Nat, a 40-year-old resident of Kushhar village, his body was found floating in a pond beside a road on Tuesday evening. The Station House Officer, Rajesh Bahadur Singh, confirmed the identity of the deceased.
The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a postmortem, as the circumstances around Nat's disappearance and death remain unclear. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if the death was accidental or involved foul play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- labourer
- missing
- body
- pond
- Ballia
- death
- Shivshankar Nat
- investigation
- drowning
- police
ALSO READ
Deep Bond Shattered: Ramesh Chennithala Mourns Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death
We want SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash, have no faith on any agency: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
Tragedy in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Untimely Death in Plane Crash
Yasin Malik's Legal Battle: From Peace Talks to Death Penalty Appeal
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death: Plane crash will be probed, says Eknath Shinde.