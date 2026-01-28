Amazon's Massive Job Cuts: Project Dawn Exposed

Amazon has confirmed its plans to cut 16,000 corporate jobs, bringing its total reduction to 30,000 positions since October. The announcement aligns with CEO Andy Jassy's strategy to streamline operations and eliminate underperforming units.

The latest round of cuts coincides with Amazon's decision to shut down its Fresh grocery and Go market locations, alongside abandoning its biometric payment system, Amazon One. Despite these layoffs affecting a small fraction of Amazon's 1.58 million employees, they represent a significant 10% of the corporate workforce.

Amazon's strategic focus on automation, driven by advances in artificial intelligence, marks a turning point in corporate workforce dynamics. As the company restructures, industry leaders at the World Economic Forum noted AI's dual role in eliminating roles and creating new opportunities, reflecting broader trends in the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)