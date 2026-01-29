ICE Ceases Enhanced Operations in Maine

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has officially concluded its enhanced operations in the state of Maine, according to an announcement made by U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

The Maine Republican revealed on Thursday that her conversation with the Department of Homeland Security's top official led to the assurance that ICE's increased activities in the region have ended.

Senator Collins posted on X that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem informed her that there are no ongoing or planned large-scale ICE operations in Maine. However, Collins noted that both ICE and Customs and Border Patrol will continue their regular activities.

