ICE Ceases Enhanced Operations in Maine

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has concluded its intensified operations in Maine, as reported by U.S. Senator Susan Collins. Following her conversation with the Department of Homeland Security head, Collins confirmed that currently, there are no ongoing or planned large-scale ICE operations in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:01 IST
ICE Ceases Enhanced Operations in Maine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has officially concluded its enhanced operations in the state of Maine, according to an announcement made by U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

The Maine Republican revealed on Thursday that her conversation with the Department of Homeland Security's top official led to the assurance that ICE's increased activities in the region have ended.

Senator Collins posted on X that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem informed her that there are no ongoing or planned large-scale ICE operations in Maine. However, Collins noted that both ICE and Customs and Border Patrol will continue their regular activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

