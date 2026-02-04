Yellow.ai Transforms Enterprise Automation with Nexus
Yellow.ai introduces Nexus, the industry's first Universal Agentic Interface, revolutionizing enterprise automation. Nexus enables intelligent, autonomous execution, shifting from tool-centric platforms to software serving human strategy, thereby transforming customer and employee experiences.
Yellow.ai, a dominant force in AI-driven customer and employee experience automation, has unveiled a groundbreaking solution named Nexus. This innovative Universal Agentic Interface marks a significant evolution in enterprise automation.
Nexus is engineered to automate processes intelligently, operating independently yet within strict enterprise-defined parameters. Unlike traditional AI copilots, it actively manages workflows, CRM data, and conversations, necessitating human input only for strategic decisions. According to Rashid Khan, CMO & Cofounder of Yellow.ai, 'Service as a Software' is the future, where the software efficiently supports defined goals.
Built on the foundations of understanding, execution, and authority, Nexus leverages specialized personas to completely autonomize enterprise operations. It is now available globally for enterprise clients seeking efficient automation solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beyond the Curve 2026: Reframing the AI Agenda for Enterprises
Shaping the Economy: Transformation NOW! 2026 Unveils Adaptive Enterprise Strategies
FM proposes to make TReDS as transaction platforms for all purchases from MSMEs by central public sector enterprises.
CIC, Public Enterprises Selection Board get Rs 39.14 crore allocation in Union Budget
Russia attacks DTEK coal enterprise in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, company says