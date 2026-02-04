Left Menu

Yellow.ai Transforms Enterprise Automation with Nexus

Yellow.ai introduces Nexus, the industry's first Universal Agentic Interface, revolutionizing enterprise automation. Nexus enables intelligent, autonomous execution, shifting from tool-centric platforms to software serving human strategy, thereby transforming customer and employee experiences.

Updated: 04-02-2026 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yellow.ai, a dominant force in AI-driven customer and employee experience automation, has unveiled a groundbreaking solution named Nexus. This innovative Universal Agentic Interface marks a significant evolution in enterprise automation.

Nexus is engineered to automate processes intelligently, operating independently yet within strict enterprise-defined parameters. Unlike traditional AI copilots, it actively manages workflows, CRM data, and conversations, necessitating human input only for strategic decisions. According to Rashid Khan, CMO & Cofounder of Yellow.ai, 'Service as a Software' is the future, where the software efficiently supports defined goals.

Built on the foundations of understanding, execution, and authority, Nexus leverages specialized personas to completely autonomize enterprise operations. It is now available globally for enterprise clients seeking efficient automation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

