Lufthansa Confronts its Complicated Legacy

Lufthansa is revisiting its history to acknowledge and take responsibility for its role during the Nazi era. CEO Carsten Spohr emphasized the importance of addressing the company's past. The airline plans to distribute a new book to its employees and has commissioned research into its historical actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's leading airline, Lufthansa, is taking a significant step by reevaluating its historical narrative as it marks 100 years since its founding. The move aims to address its controversial involvement during the Nazi era, breaking away from previous attempts to separate its pre-war and post-war identities.

CEO Carsten Spohr emphasized the necessity of confronting the past, stating to journalists that ignoring the dark years would be 'dishonest.' This approach signals a shift from the traditional narrative that emphasized the legal and organizational break between the original Deutsche Luft Hansa, dissolved in 1946, and the post-war Lufthansa AG established in 1953.

In a bid to acknowledge its history, Lufthansa plans to distribute a newly commissioned book on its history to over 100,000 employees. Additionally, an exhibition will be showcased in the airline's new visitors' center. Historical research revealed that more than 12,000 individuals, including children, were exploited in its wartime operations, shedding light on a past long left unrecognized.

