Cognizant Posts Robust Growth: 2025 Sets New Benchmarks

Cognizant reported an 18.7% increase in net income for Q4 2025. Revenue rose 4.9% year-on-year, with significant gains in large deals. The firm anticipates continued growth in 2026, leveraging advancements in AI and a strong employee base. Shareholder returns are expected to be substantial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:41 IST
Cognizant, a leading US-based IT services provider, recorded an 18.7% rise in net income to USD 648 million for the December 2025 quarter, showcasing a year-on-year revenue increment of 4.9% to USD 5,333 million. The company's revenue for the entire 2025 fiscal year increased by 7% to USD 21.10 billion.

For 2026, Cognizant forecasts revenue growth between USD 22.14 billion and USD 22.66 billion, representing a 4.9-7.4% increase. The first quarter's revenue is projected to rise by 4.8-6.3%, as the company continues to strengthen its AI initiatives and partnership ecosystems.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S noted that 2025 was pivotal due to the enactment of the AI builder strategy and major deal successes, including 28 large contracts. The company plans to return USD 1.6 billion to shareholders in 2026 through share buybacks and dividends.

