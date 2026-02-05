UNICEF Calls for Global Action Against AI-Generated Child Abuse Content

UNICEF has issued a strong call for global actions, urging countries to criminalize the creation of AI-generated child sexual abuse content amid reports of rising instances. The United Nations children's agency emphasized the immediate need for safety measures in AI development to curb these unsettling trends.

A recent study revealed that images of over 1.2 million children have been manipulated into sexually explicit deepfakes across 11 countries. This alarming statistic reflects the urgent need for legal frameworks to tackle AI's misuse. In response, Britain announced plans to criminalize the use of AI tools for creating child abuse images.

In parallel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced a proposal for an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI. Comprising experts from diverse fields, the panel aims to ensure AI serves humanity positively, fostering innovation, cooperation, and robust safeguards against misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)