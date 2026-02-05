Nasdaq Nosedives Amid AI Investor Jitters

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices experienced declines, driven largely by Alphabet's announcement to double its capital expenditure in AI, which spooked investors. Google's parent company saw shares drop by 2.6%, reflecting a broad concern about the high costs of AI investment with uncertain returns.

Further rattling investor confidence, other big tech players, including Microsoft and Tesla, experienced similar downtrends, shedding around 2% each. The AI sector, which was a growth catalyst last year, now appears to be a point of distress as firms adjust their strategies and spending amid volatility.

In contrast, smaller stocks gained slightly, suggesting a shift as investors search for value elsewhere. While mega-caps struggled, the S&P 600 small-cap index rose 0.2% and the S&P 400 mid-cap index added 0.7%. Meanwhile, other market factors, including economic data and corporate earnings, continued to prompt shifts in trading dynamics.

