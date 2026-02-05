Left Menu

Nasdaq Nosedives Amid AI Investor Jitters

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell as Alphabet's increased spending in AI triggered investor concerns. Shares of major tech firms like Google, Microsoft, and Tesla faced declines. The move amplified worries about high valuations and returns in the AI industry, while small-cap stocks gained modestly.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices experienced declines, driven largely by Alphabet's announcement to double its capital expenditure in AI, which spooked investors. Google's parent company saw shares drop by 2.6%, reflecting a broad concern about the high costs of AI investment with uncertain returns.

Further rattling investor confidence, other big tech players, including Microsoft and Tesla, experienced similar downtrends, shedding around 2% each. The AI sector, which was a growth catalyst last year, now appears to be a point of distress as firms adjust their strategies and spending amid volatility.

In contrast, smaller stocks gained slightly, suggesting a shift as investors search for value elsewhere. While mega-caps struggled, the S&P 600 small-cap index rose 0.2% and the S&P 400 mid-cap index added 0.7%. Meanwhile, other market factors, including economic data and corporate earnings, continued to prompt shifts in trading dynamics.

