Opposition Leader Criticizes Statehood Restoration Delays

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, criticized the Omar Abdullah government for its repeated demands for statehood restoration. Sharma argued that statehood can only be restored after ensuring regional peace and stability. He highlighted the Modi government's efforts to reduce violence and emphasized the need for a focus on peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:38 IST
Opposition Leader Criticizes Statehood Restoration Delays
Sunil Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, took a firm stand against the Omar Abdullah government's calls for statehood restoration. He emphasized that such a move could not occur until regional peace and children's safety were guaranteed.

Addressing the Assembly, Sharma praised the Modi administration's measures to prevent youth involvement in violence, underscoring the BJP's commitment to regional stability and peaceful progress. He called for unity among political leaders and questioned why the BJP is often cast as an adversary.

Sharma criticized the ruling party's repeated raises of Article 370 and accused them of hiding failures behind electoral promises. He highlighted improvements in security and challenged the administration's unmet job promises, pointing to major changes since the BJP's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

