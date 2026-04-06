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Opposition's Push to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

The Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker have denied the opposition's notices to dismiss Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged misconduct. Despite accusations of aiding the BJP, officials did not admit the motion under Article 324(5) of the Constitution. The CEC removal process mirrors the impeachment of judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:32 IST
Opposition's Push to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected
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The Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker rejected notices from the opposition seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The opposition, alleging Kumar's misconduct and bias, aimed to invoke Article 324(5) of the Constitution for his dismissal.

Submitted in March, the notices accused Kumar of obstructing electoral fraud investigations and other infractions. Citing powers under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, both the Speaker and Chairman declined to admit the proposals, sidestepping a significant parliamentary confrontation.

The refusal spurred reactions from opposition leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Derek O'Brien, who criticized the ruling BJP's perceived neglect of parliamentary processes. The attempt marked the first such motion against a CEC, reflecting deep political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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