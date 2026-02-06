Left Menu

Odisha's Digital Leap: Emerging as FinTech and InsurTech Powerhouse

Odisha's IT Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, emphasized the state's growth as a key hub for FinTech and InsurTech, aligning with India's digital growth. At the Black Swan Summit, MoUs were signed to boost this transformation. Chief Secretary Anu Garg highlighted Odisha's economic advancements and future job creation goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion of Odisha's digital ambitions, IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted the state's emergence as a crucial FinTech and InsurTech hub, in line with India's digital and innovation-led growth agenda. His remarks were made during the Black Swan Summit, where Odisha forged significant partnerships through newly signed MoUs.

Minister Mahaling noted that these collaborations signal a significant step towards creating a future-ready, innovation-driven digital economy in Odisha. The summit is a testament to how ideas can translate into substantial actions, opening doors to new jobs, global opportunities, and advanced technologies, while fostering global financial networks.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg outlined Odisha's robust economic outlook, citing its USD 112 billion economy and impressive fiscal health. The state is poised to further diversify into sectors like EVs, electronics, and green energy, with ambitious targets of creating 10 million jobs by 2027 and scaling to a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

