Zetwerk Electronics Unveils Cutting-edge Manufacturing Excellence Facility
Zetwerk Electronics has launched its Manufacturing Excellence facility at KIADB Hi-Tech Hardware Park in Karnataka. Supported by significant government investments, this initiative aims to boost India's electronics manufacturing sector by focusing on mission-critical applications in defense, aerospace, and automotive industries.
Zetwerk Electronics has officially launched a new Manufacturing Excellence facility at the KIADB Hi-Tech Hardware Park in Karnataka. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.
During the launch, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards for every product manufactured at the facility, highlighting the government's commitment with increased funding to the electronics component manufacturing scheme. The significant investment is part of a broader strategy to achieve a USD 500 billion production target by 2031.
Minister M B Patil underscored the importance of the new unit in enhancing India's capabilities to deliver high-reliability electronics. Purpose-built for sectors like defense, aerospace, and automotive, the facility features advanced manufacturing lines and state-of-the-art testing environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Bold Investment Plans in Syria: A Boost for New Leadership
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics
Madhya Pradesh Leads India's Pulses Revolution with New ICARDA Facility
Karnataka's MSIL Chits Revamp: A Secure Investment Future?
Haryana's Infrastructure Soars with Record Investment in National Budget