KRAFTON Unveils Ambitious Shareholder Return Program
KRAFTON has announced an extensive Shareholder Return Program worth KRW 1 trillion for 2026-2028. This strategic initiative aims to enhance shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks. The program marks a significant commitment by KRAFTON to leverage their financial strategies for sustainable growth and shareholder reward.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 09: KRAFTON, Inc. has announced its largest Shareholder Return Program, with a commitment to return KRW 1 trillion over the next three years. The initiative involves dividend payouts and share repurchases, marking a strategic move towards enhanced shareholder value.
Starting February 10, KRAFTON will initiate a KRW 200 billion share buyback. The move underscores the company's intention to use its capital efficiently and respond strategically to market demands, while also emphasizing predictability and sustained shareholder returns.
CEO CH Kim stated that the program reflects KRAFTON's dedication to bolstering shareholder value, sustaining growth through strategic global investments, and leveraging stable cash flows to create long-term value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
