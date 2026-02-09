The Double-Edged Sword of AI in Healthcare: Promise and Pitfalls

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, including healthcare, where patients like Dr. Cem Aksoy's 18-year-old patient are turning to AI for advice. However, this reliance on AI can have serious implications, as seen in a recent case where ChatGPT misdiagnosed the patient's health condition.

Despite successful surgery that cured the Turkish patient, ChatGPT wrongly suggested that the young man might have metastasis to his lungs, causing unnecessary panic. While OpenAI insists its models have improved in handling health queries, experts caution against using AI as a substitute for real doctors.

Numerous AI-powered health apps, like Eureka Health and AI Dermatologist, have sparked concerns due to inaccuracies. These tools often reassure users of their capabilities, yet, their claims are frequently unsubstantiated, leading to potential misdiagnoses and delayed professional medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)