Left Menu

The Double-Edged Sword of AI in Healthcare: Promise and Pitfalls

Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing healthcare, with many patients using AI for medical advice. However, cases where AI provides inaccurate or misleading medical information highlight significant concerns. Incidents, such as an AI misdiagnosing cancer in Turkey and inaccurate results from medical apps, underscore the need for regulatory oversight and caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:01 IST
The Double-Edged Sword of AI in Healthcare: Promise and Pitfalls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, including healthcare, where patients like Dr. Cem Aksoy's 18-year-old patient are turning to AI for advice. However, this reliance on AI can have serious implications, as seen in a recent case where ChatGPT misdiagnosed the patient's health condition.

Despite successful surgery that cured the Turkish patient, ChatGPT wrongly suggested that the young man might have metastasis to his lungs, causing unnecessary panic. While OpenAI insists its models have improved in handling health queries, experts caution against using AI as a substitute for real doctors.

Numerous AI-powered health apps, like Eureka Health and AI Dermatologist, have sparked concerns due to inaccuracies. These tools often reassure users of their capabilities, yet, their claims are frequently unsubstantiated, leading to potential misdiagnoses and delayed professional medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP's Triumph: A Tribute to Ajit Pawar

NCP's Triumph: A Tribute to Ajit Pawar

 India
2
High-Flying Alerts: DGCA's Watchful Eye on Airlines

High-Flying Alerts: DGCA's Watchful Eye on Airlines

 India
3
India's Dual Challenge: Manufacturing Growth Amid Net-Zero Ambitions

India's Dual Challenge: Manufacturing Growth Amid Net-Zero Ambitions

 India
4
Nepal Extends Deadline for Crucial Gen Z Protest Inquiry

Nepal Extends Deadline for Crucial Gen Z Protest Inquiry

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026