Streeting Stands Behind Starmer Amid Political Pressure

British Health Minister Wes Streeting has voiced support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid growing calls for his resignation. Streeting, considered a potential successor, described the week as challenging for the government but urged the public to give Starmer a chance to lead effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:45 IST
Amid rising political tensions, British Health Minister Wes Streeting expressed support for beleaguered Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He spoke to Sky News, emphasizing the importance of allowing Starmer the opportunity to demonstrate effective leadership, despite the current challenging climate.

Streeting, who some see as a potential future leader, addressed the volatile political landscape with Sky's political editor Beth Rigby. He described the recent period as less than favorable for the government but maintained that Starmer should not resign.

Rigby further reported Streeting's statement on X, highlighting his plea to 'give Keir a chance,' positioning him as a unifying figure within the party amid external pressures.

