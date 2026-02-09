Left Menu

Naqvi Lobbies for Pakistan's T20 World Cup Participation Amid Bilateral Strain

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi seeks Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval to participate in a T20 World Cup match against India. Despite proposed demands, including resuming Indo-Pak cricket and a tri-series, the ICC rejected them. Final decision lies with Sharif following discussions with various cricket boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:45 IST
Mohsin Naqvi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is lobbying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reverse the boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, following an appeal from his Bangladesh counterpart, according to a PCB source.

Naqvi has proposed demands including the resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and hosting a tri-series involving Bangladesh, which was rejected by the International Cricket Council. Despite past rejections over more than a decade, Naqvi continues to push for these sporting engagements.

In meetings with various cricket boards and ICC representatives, Naqvi emphasized critical issues, including potential ramifications if the situation were reversed. The final decision on Pakistan's participation rests with Prime Minister Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies.)

