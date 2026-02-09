Naqvi Lobbies for Pakistan's T20 World Cup Participation Amid Bilateral Strain

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is lobbying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reverse the boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, following an appeal from his Bangladesh counterpart, according to a PCB source.

Naqvi has proposed demands including the resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and hosting a tri-series involving Bangladesh, which was rejected by the International Cricket Council. Despite past rejections over more than a decade, Naqvi continues to push for these sporting engagements.

In meetings with various cricket boards and ICC representatives, Naqvi emphasized critical issues, including potential ramifications if the situation were reversed. The final decision on Pakistan's participation rests with Prime Minister Sharif.

