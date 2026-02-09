Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:48 IST
Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- BCCI
- contracts
- demotion
- cricket
- India
- players
- central
- group B
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes India-US Trade Framework Amid Parliamentary Disruptions
Indian Farmers Secure New Global Paths: A Diplomatic Breakthrough with the US
Unchecked Speed: A Deadly Privilege on India's Roads
FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026: A Fusion of Heritage and Modern Innovation
India Diversifies Crude Oil Sources Amid US-Russia Controversy