​China's ​financial and ‌market regulators, together ​with the central bank, ‌held regulatory meetings with six Chinese travel platforms over their ‌lending practices with financial institutions, ‌the financial regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The firms ⁠summoned ​were ⁠Ctrip, Amap, LY.COM , Alibaba's travel ⁠platform Fliggy, Umetrip and Qunar, the ​statement showed, adding the ⁠meeting happened recently.

The regulators warned the ⁠companies ​to standardize marketing activities to clearly disclose lending ⁠institutions and product details and better ⁠protect ⁠customers' rights.

