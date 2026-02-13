Left Menu

Chinese regulators summon six travel platforms over consumer lending practices

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:53 IST
Chinese regulators summon six travel platforms over consumer lending practices
  • China

​China's ​financial and ‌market regulators, together ​with the central bank, ‌held regulatory meetings with six Chinese travel platforms over their ‌lending practices with financial institutions, ‌the financial regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The firms ⁠summoned ​were ⁠Ctrip, Amap, LY.COM , Alibaba's travel ⁠platform Fliggy, Umetrip and Qunar, the ​statement showed, adding the ⁠meeting happened recently.

The regulators warned the ⁠companies ​to standardize marketing activities to clearly disclose lending ⁠institutions and product details and better ⁠protect ⁠customers' rights.

