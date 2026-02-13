Left Menu

Air India Faces Hefty Fine for Safety Certification Breach

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Tata Group-owned Air India Rs 1 crore for operating an Airbus A320 neo without necessary airworthiness certification on eight routes. This breach was voluntarily reported by Air India, which has since rectified the issues to the authorities' satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Newdelhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:41 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a significant fine on Tata Group-owned Air India, levying Rs 1 crore for flying an Airbus A320 neo without required airworthiness certification on eight routes last year.

According to sources, the DGCA announced on December 2 that it would investigate the incident. By November 26, 2025, Air India reported to the DGCA that the A320 had operated with an expired airworthiness review certificate (ARC), a crucial validation for an aircraft's main certificate of airworthiness.

In light of the violation, Air India has acknowledged the fine and stated that all identified airworthiness gaps have been addressed and communicated to the authority. The airline has previously faced regulatory scrutiny for similar compliance issues.

