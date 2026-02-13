Air India Faces Hefty Fine for Safety Certification Breach
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Tata Group-owned Air India Rs 1 crore for operating an Airbus A320 neo without necessary airworthiness certification on eight routes. This breach was voluntarily reported by Air India, which has since rectified the issues to the authorities' satisfaction.
According to sources, the DGCA announced on December 2 that it would investigate the incident. By November 26, 2025, Air India reported to the DGCA that the A320 had operated with an expired airworthiness review certificate (ARC), a crucial validation for an aircraft's main certificate of airworthiness.
In light of the violation, Air India has acknowledged the fine and stated that all identified airworthiness gaps have been addressed and communicated to the authority. The airline has previously faced regulatory scrutiny for similar compliance issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
