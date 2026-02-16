Savita Oil and Mahindra Tractors: A Milestone Partnership in Agriculture

Savita Oil Technologies Limited (SOTL), a major player in India's lubricant industry, has embarked on a strategic alliance with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited's Farm Equipment Business. This partnership signals a renewed and strengthened relationship between the two companies, based on a history of shared values and expertise in technology and service reliability.

The agreement, formalized on February 12, 2026, will see SOTL supply Mahindra Tractors with Genuine Engine Oils, branded as MStar, across the company's franchise workshops and distributor networks. This development marks a pivotal phase in their 25-year association, aimed at enhancing product reliability and boosting customer confidence in India's farming ecosystem.

By leveraging advanced manufacturing capabilities, SOTL is poised to offer Mahindra high-performance lubricants designed for modern tractor engines, ensuring consistent engine protection and efficiency. The joint initiative underscores both organizations' commitment to innovation and excellence, supporting India's agricultural and mobility sectors.

