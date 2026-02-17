Left Menu

Infosys Partners with Anthropic to Transform AI in Enterprise Solutions

Infosys' shares increased by nearly 2% after announcing a strategic partnership with Anthropic to develop advanced AI solutions. This collaboration aims to deploy AI across industry-specific operations, initially focusing on telecommunications, with further expansion into other sectors expected to enhance long-term business sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Infosys shares soared by nearly 2% on Tuesday following the announcement of a strategic partnership with US-based Anthropic. Together, the companies plan to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions. This collaborative move offered a reversal for Infosys after a four-day losing streak.

The stock closed at Rs 1,391.20 on the BSE, gaining 1.83%, and peaked intraday at Rs 1,430.95. The BSE-Focused IT index also saw a 0.94% increase, while the BSE Sensex rose by 173.81 points to close at 83,450.96.

Industry analysts lauded the partnership as it indicates a positive shift towards sustainable business models within the Indian IT sector. Infosys aims to incorporate AI solutions into various projects to alleviate long-term business concerns. The initial focus is on telecommunications, with prospects for expansion into other areas like financial services and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

