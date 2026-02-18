Left Menu

India's Youthful Embrace: AI Adoption to Surpass America?

Sridhar Vembu of Zoho Corporation highlights India's potential to overtake the U.S. in AI adoption within a decade, driven by its youthful population's openness towards technology like AI, similar to the widespread adoption of UPI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:51 IST
India could surpass the United States in AI adoption over the next decade, according to Zoho Corporation Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Sridhar Vembu. He attributes this potential growth to the country's youthful, optimistic population, which is more receptive to new technology trends such as AI.

During the AI Impact Summit, Vembu compared the potential of AI in India to the mass adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He also pointed out that while fibre optics, heavily funded by American venture capitalists, became widespread in India, it hasn't reached the same level of penetration in the U.S.

Vembu encourages young Indian entrepreneurs and startups to embrace an experimental approach towards AI, highlighting the importance of learning from challenges. This proactive mindset, he believes, will help India lead in AI adoption.

