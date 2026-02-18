Left Menu

Ensuring Inclusive and Safe AI: Insights from AI4Bharat and ElevenLabs

AI4Bharat Founder Mitesh Khapra emphasizes the need for safe, inclusive AI, especially in sensitive areas like healthcare and education. He stresses sovereignty and data control, highlighting Indian linguistic diversity and the Bhashini initiative. ElevenLabs Co-Founder Mati Staniszewski echoes the challenge of supporting diverse languages and dialects with AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:27 IST
In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the importance of safety, responsibility, and inclusivity is paramount. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, AI4Bharat Founder Mitesh Khapra underlined the critical role AI must play without bias across demographics and languages, especially in sectors such as healthcare and education.

Khapra addressed concerns from an Indian perspective, particularly regarding data sovereignty. He emphasized the risks of relying on foreign-built AI solutions, stressing the need for control over AI training models, especially in government and healthcare sectors. AI4Bharat is dedicated to advancing AI for Indian languages through open-source initiatives.

Highlighting linguistic diversity, Khapra discussed the Bhashini initiative, which aims to expand support to more dialects beyond the current 22 languages. Mati Staniszewski from ElevenLabs also noted the challenges of supporting India's linguistic diversity, emphasizing the need for foundational AI architecture that can accommodate diverse voices.

