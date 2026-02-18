Left Menu

Kerala HC Ruling Spurs Allegations of Misuse of Public Funds by Ruling Party

Kerala High Court's verdict on the Nava Kerala Survey supports the UDF's claim that public funds were misused by the ruling party for election propaganda. Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the misuse of taxpayer money, highlighting fiscal stress and an incomplete investigation into gold misappropriation allegations at Sabarimala.

The Kerala High Court's ruling on the Nava Kerala Survey has stirred political tensions, reinforcing claims from the Congress-led UDF that taxpayer money was misused by the state's ruling government.

V D Satheesan, the Opposition Leader, lambasted the government, alleging that public funds were improperly utilized for electioneering, calling it a 'shameless act' as the state wrestles with fiscal challenges.

Additionally, Satheesan raised concerns about the investigation into the Sabarimala temple gold case, suggesting the Special Investigation Team's efforts may fall short in holding the accused accountable.

