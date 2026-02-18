Kerala HC Ruling Spurs Allegations of Misuse of Public Funds by Ruling Party

The Kerala High Court's ruling on the Nava Kerala Survey has stirred political tensions, reinforcing claims from the Congress-led UDF that taxpayer money was misused by the state's ruling government.

V D Satheesan, the Opposition Leader, lambasted the government, alleging that public funds were improperly utilized for electioneering, calling it a 'shameless act' as the state wrestles with fiscal challenges.

Additionally, Satheesan raised concerns about the investigation into the Sabarimala temple gold case, suggesting the Special Investigation Team's efforts may fall short in holding the accused accountable.

