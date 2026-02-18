Fora Set to Transform India's Travel Industry with Tech-Driven Platform

Fora, the innovative travel platform powered by cutting-edge technology, is embarking on a significant expansion initiative into India. This move signifies a crucial step in the company's global growth strategy, aiming to tap into India's rapidly evolving travel economy.

Founded in 2021 and supported by prominent investors, Fora is designed to cater to modern Indian travelers and budding travel entrepreneurs. With India's tourism landscape shifting from generic package tours to bespoke, experience-centric itineraries, Fora's unique advisor-first model is well-positioned to cater to the needs of travelers seeking personalized travel experiences.

As part of its India debut, Fora plans to tailor its platform with India-specific training and supplier partnerships. Efforts include onboarding local suppliers, hosting events for advisors in major cities, and building a local advisor network enhanced by Fora's global technology and mentorship ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)