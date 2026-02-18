Left Menu

Fora Set to Transform India's Travel Industry with Tech-Driven Platform

Fora, a tech-driven travel platform, is expanding into India to capture the booming travel market. Emphasizing personalized itineraries over standardized tours, it aims to nurture a network of Indian travel advisors and partnerships with local suppliers to ensure sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:25 IST
Fora Set to Transform India's Travel Industry with Tech-Driven Platform
  • Country:
  • United States

Fora, the innovative travel platform powered by cutting-edge technology, is embarking on a significant expansion initiative into India. This move signifies a crucial step in the company's global growth strategy, aiming to tap into India's rapidly evolving travel economy.

Founded in 2021 and supported by prominent investors, Fora is designed to cater to modern Indian travelers and budding travel entrepreneurs. With India's tourism landscape shifting from generic package tours to bespoke, experience-centric itineraries, Fora's unique advisor-first model is well-positioned to cater to the needs of travelers seeking personalized travel experiences.

As part of its India debut, Fora plans to tailor its platform with India-specific training and supplier partnerships. Efforts include onboarding local suppliers, hosting events for advisors in major cities, and building a local advisor network enhanced by Fora's global technology and mentorship ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

 India
2
Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi Driver

Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi D...

 India
3
DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

 India
4
Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026