AIG Hospitals' Rakesh Kalpala to showcase low-cost MedTech AI solutions at AI Impact Summit

Rakesh Kalpala, Director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at AIG Hospitals, will present a range of low-cost AI-driven medical technology solutions at the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026. The session, scheduled for February 20 from 3:30-4:30 pm at Bharat Mandapam, will focus on practical AI use cases tailored for the Indian healthcare landscape, he said. Key areas of discussion will include AI applications in managing fatty liver disease, monitoring nutrition in pregnancy, and streamlining Electronic Medical Records (EMR/EHR). Highlighting the critical need for localised medical research, Kalpala emphasised that India cannot rely solely on Western literature for healthcare AI. ''Artificial intelligence in healthcare needs a lot of randomised control trials and data validation. We should have our own Indian validated literature,'' he said. The presentation will feature data and developments from a joint initiative conducted over the past couple of months by the Andhra Pradesh government, the AIM Foundation, and AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. The India AI Impact Summit will take place in New Delhi from February 16-20, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)