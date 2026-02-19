India Poised to Join US-Led Pax Silica Alliance

India is on the cusp of formally joining 'Pax Silica,' a US-led alliance focused on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI). This step marks a pivotal moment in fortifying US-India relations, especially after a period of tense diplomatic exchanges.

The 'Pax Silica' initiative, unveiled in December at a summit in Washington, seeks to create a robust, innovative supply chain spanning from raw materials to AI infrastructure. By participating, India will join allies such as Australia, Israel, and Japan in endorsing this ambitious vision for mutual economic prosperity and security.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, emphasized the importance of reliable supply chains for economic security and highlighted AI's role as a transformative force. As global trade dynamics evolve, India's involvement could herald new economic opportunities and advancements in various key sectors.

