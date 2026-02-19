Chaos and Commitments at India's AI Impact Summit
Bill Gates withdrew from India's AI Impact Summit amid scrutiny over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The summit continued, securing major investment pledges, but was marred by organizational chaos and high-profile cancellations. Indian PM Modi emphasized children's safety on AI platforms during his keynote address.
Bill Gates pulled out of India's AI Impact Summit amid increasing scrutiny related to his past ties with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released emails from the U.S. Justice Department.
The tech mogul's abrupt cancellation dealt another blow to an event already suffering from organizational issues, a robot scandal, and intense traffic disruptions. Despite these challenges, the six-day summit drew over $200 billion in AI infrastructure investments for India, including major announcements from Reliance Industries and Tata Group.
The summit, attended by global tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, also saw a keynote from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stressed the importance of child safety on AI platforms. However, logistical chaos, such as unexpected venue closures and traffic snarls, marred the gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swiss President Guy Parmelin terms bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi excellent.
AI Impact Summit in India Faces Celebrity Cancellations and Organizational Chaos
Please stand by for an exclusive interview with PM Narendra Modi by PTI. News alerts and story will follow.
Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to Israel
PM Narendra Modi says in interview with PTI this year's budget reflects India's yearning to become developed nation.