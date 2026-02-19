Left Menu

Chaos and Commitments at India's AI Impact Summit

Bill Gates withdrew from India's AI Impact Summit amid scrutiny over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The summit continued, securing major investment pledges, but was marred by organizational chaos and high-profile cancellations. Indian PM Modi emphasized children's safety on AI platforms during his keynote address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:32 IST
Chaos and Commitments at India's AI Impact Summit
Bill Gates

Bill Gates pulled out of India's AI Impact Summit amid increasing scrutiny related to his past ties with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released emails from the U.S. Justice Department.

The tech mogul's abrupt cancellation dealt another blow to an event already suffering from organizational issues, a robot scandal, and intense traffic disruptions. Despite these challenges, the six-day summit drew over $200 billion in AI infrastructure investments for India, including major announcements from Reliance Industries and Tata Group.

The summit, attended by global tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, also saw a keynote from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stressed the importance of child safety on AI platforms. However, logistical chaos, such as unexpected venue closures and traffic snarls, marred the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026