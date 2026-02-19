Bill Gates pulled out of India's AI Impact Summit amid increasing scrutiny related to his past ties with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released emails from the U.S. Justice Department.

The tech mogul's abrupt cancellation dealt another blow to an event already suffering from organizational issues, a robot scandal, and intense traffic disruptions. Despite these challenges, the six-day summit drew over $200 billion in AI infrastructure investments for India, including major announcements from Reliance Industries and Tata Group.

The summit, attended by global tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, also saw a keynote from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stressed the importance of child safety on AI platforms. However, logistical chaos, such as unexpected venue closures and traffic snarls, marred the gathering.

