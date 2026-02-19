Sundar Pichai Visits Bharat GI Coffee Lounge at India AI Summit

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai visited the Bharat GI Coffee Lounge at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, sampling India’s premium Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged coffees and drawing global attention to the country’s distinctive coffee heritage.

Organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Coffee Experience Centre at Bharat Mandapam (Hall 14, First Floor) has emerged as a standout attraction at what is being described as India’s largest AI gathering, held from 16–20 February.

Tasting India’s Premium GI Coffees

During his visit, Mr. Pichai savoured Malabar Arabica and interacted with baristas, experiencing firsthand the flavour profiles that define India’s globally recognised coffee varieties.

The lounge showcases sustainably shade-grown, selectively hand-picked and naturally sun-dried GI-registered coffees, highlighting India’s rich agro-climatic diversity and traditional processing techniques.

International Delegates Praise Unique Flavours

Delegates from Finland, France, Japan, Nigeria, Botswana, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Poland and Germany were among those who visited the Coffee Experience Centre.

A Finnish delegate particularly praised Monsooned Malabar Arabica for its mellow and smooth flavour profile, noting its unique monsooning process that gives the coffee its distinctive character and sets it apart in international markets.

The showcase underscores the growing global appreciation for Indian GI products and their premium positioning in specialty markets.

Piyush Goyal Highlights Global Spotlight

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal shared the moment on X, writing:

“When @SundarPichai drops by for a sip, you know it’s truly worth it! The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026.”

The post highlighted the Coffee Lounge’s presence at Bharat Mandapam, Hall 14 (First Floor), from 17–20 February.

Bharat GI: A Unified National IP Brand

At the summit, DPIIT officially unveiled “Bharat GI” as a unified national intellectual property brand aimed at promoting India’s GI products globally under the tagline “A World Exclusive.”

The Bharat GI initiative seeks to:

• Showcase India’s diverse GI products on a global platform

• Preserve authenticity and regional identity

• Empower local producers and communities

• Enhance export competitiveness

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Jitin Prasada also visited the Coffee Experience Centre, emphasising how geographical indications safeguard origin-based authenticity while supporting livelihoods and rural economies.

Coffee Board Partnership Adds Immersive Experience

DPIIT, in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, curated the immersive experience to celebrate India’s coffee-growing regions, including Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Visitors at Hall 14 explored various GI-registered coffees, learning about:

• Shade-grown cultivation practices

• Hand-harvesting traditions

• Region-specific processing methods such as monsooning

• Sustainability-driven production models

Blending AI Innovation with Cultural Identity

The presence of Bharat GI Coffee at the AI Impact Summit reflects a broader strategy to integrate technology, innovation and traditional industries.

While the summit focuses on cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the Bharat GI showcase demonstrates how intellectual property protection and branding can elevate India’s traditional products onto the global stage.

With global tech leaders and international delegates raising a cup to Indian coffee, the Bharat GI initiative has positioned itself as a compelling example of how heritage, sustainability and strategic branding can converge at a world-class technology platform.