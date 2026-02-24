Apple's U.S. Manufacturing Move: A Boost for Houston

Apple is relocating part of its Mac Mini desktop computer production to the United States, with operations set to commence in Houston later this year, the company announced on Tuesday.

This strategic move includes the expansion of its Houston facility with a new advanced manufacturing training center, which is expected to generate thousands of jobs. Apple's latest investment is part of its broader plan to pump $600 billion into the U.S. economy over the next four years, a commitment made last August.

Amid a backdrop of renewed tariff uncertainty, spurred by President Donald Trump's administration, Apple's announcement seeks to navigate the complex trade landscape. The tech giant continues to manufacture most of its products in Asia, primarily China, though production has diversified to countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and India in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)