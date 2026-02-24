Left Menu

Bengal Startup Kris@Work Secures $3M for Expansion

Kris@Work, a Bengal-based startup, has raised USD 3 million in seed funding, led by Infoedge Ventures and several other investors. The funding will support expanding its enterprise customer base, strengthening partnerships, and completing platform development. The AI-native platform addresses complex GTM challenges across multiple industries.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:06 IST
Bengal-based startup Kris@Work has successfully raised USD 3 million in a seed funding round aimed at expanding its enterprise customer base and enhancing market strategies. The funding round was spearheaded by Infoedge Ventures, with additional backing from JN Capital & Growth Advisory in Singapore, alongside several angel investors.

The AI-native Go-To-Market (GTM) execution platform by Kris@Work is gaining traction across diverse sectors, including technology, financial services, telecom, and automotive. These industries face challenges due to complex GTM processes and fragmented tool ecosystems.

Arun Singh, the co-founder and CEO of Kris@Work, highlighted the impact of the platform on business performance and team productivity. The company intends to deploy the new capital to enhance enterprise-scale deployments across all four phases of the platform and strengthen go-to-market partnerships.

