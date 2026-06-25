Gadkari Reviews Highway Projects Across Telangana, J&K and Ladakh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has carried out a detailed review of National Highway projects in Telangana, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh, placing a strong focus on construction quality, maintenance standards, and the pace of ongoing work. The review covered highway stretches spanning 4,931 kilometres in Telangana, 2,035 kilometres in Jammu and Kashmir, and 804 kilometres in Ladakh. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra also attended the meetings, which were held in New Delhi.

The review meetings were organised after the Ministry received feedback from several sources, including media reports, social media platforms, officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and contractors engaged in highway construction. These inputs were examined to gain a broader understanding of the progress of projects, the quality of completed stretches, and the challenges affecting construction and maintenance activities in different regions.

Review focuses on project quality and faster execution

During the discussions, Gadkari closely examined the status of highway projects under construction, the condition of existing roads, and the measures being taken to maintain infrastructure after completion. The meetings also looked at whether projects are progressing according to schedule and whether agencies are following quality standards during every stage of execution.

The Minister instructed officials and executing agencies to strengthen monitoring systems so that construction work can be completed within the planned timelines without compromising on quality. He called for greater accountability among all stakeholders involved in highway development and asked agencies to maintain regular supervision of project sites. According to the Ministry, stronger monitoring is expected to help identify delays at an early stage and improve coordination among departments responsible for project delivery.

Gadkari also encouraged wider use of advanced construction technologies and modern engineering practices while building National Highways. He said better construction methods can improve the durability of roads, provide smoother riding conditions for commuters, and reduce the need for frequent maintenance over the long term. Durable road infrastructure also lowers repair costs and improves the overall efficiency of the highway network.

The Minister pointed out that well-maintained highways play an important role in strengthening regional connectivity by making travel faster and more reliable. Improved road infrastructure also supports trade, industrial activity, tourism, and easier movement of people and goods across different parts of the country. Better highways can reduce travel time, improve logistics efficiency, and provide safer journeys for commuters travelling through both urban and remote areas.

Monsoon preparedness remains a key priority

A major part of the review was dedicated to preparations for the ongoing monsoon season, particularly because heavy rainfall often affects highway traffic and construction activities in several regions. Gadkari directed officials to ensure that preventive measures are implemented across all project stretches to minimise disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

He instructed agencies to strengthen drainage systems so that rainwater does not accumulate on highways and damage road surfaces. Proper drainage management was highlighted as an important step in extending the life of road infrastructure while also improving safety for motorists during periods of heavy rainfall. Waterlogging and poor drainage can weaken pavement structures over time, making regular maintenance more challenging and increasing the risk of accidents.

The Minister also stressed the importance of slope stabilisation and protection works in vulnerable areas, especially in the hilly terrains of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh where landslides and soil erosion can interrupt road connectivity during the monsoon. He asked officials to ensure that protective measures are completed in advance and that rapid-response systems remain ready to deal with emergencies caused by extreme weather.

The Ministry stated that these steps are intended to maintain uninterrupted connectivity, improve road safety, and strengthen the resilience of the National Highway network during challenging weather conditions. Faster response mechanisms can also help restore traffic movement quickly if unexpected incidents occur on important highway corridors.

Government reiterates commitment to world-class highways

The review meetings concluded with Gadkari reaffirming the Government's commitment to developing a modern and reliable National Highway network across the country. He emphasised that timely completion of projects, consistent quality checks, and adoption of modern engineering solutions remain central to the country's highway development strategy.

The Ministry believes that continuous monitoring, improved maintenance practices, and greater use of technology will help create highways that offer better safety, greater durability, and improved travel experiences for citizens. These efforts are also expected to strengthen economic activity by supporting smoother transportation networks, encouraging tourism, and improving access to remote regions.

With several major highway projects currently under execution across India, the Government continues to place emphasis on delivering infrastructure that meets high construction standards while ensuring that roads remain safe and operational throughout the year. The latest review reflects the Ministry's intention to closely track project performance and address issues promptly so that the National Highway network continues to expand with a stronger focus on quality, resilience, and commuter convenience.