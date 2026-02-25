Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026: Pioneering India's Semiconductor Future
The 'Gujarat Semiconnect Conference-2026' will unite global semiconductor leaders in Gandhinagar to enhance India's role in the sector. The conference, aiming for strategic dialogue on India's semiconductor ecosystem, is organized by the Gujarat government and features prominent officials and industry experts.
The Gujarat Semiconnect Conference-2026 is set to become a crucial platform for advancing India's semiconductor ambitions. Scheduled for March 1 in Gandhinagar, the event aims to bring together key industry players and policymakers to strategize strengthening India's semiconductor position.
The conference, spearheaded by the Gujarat government, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of technological self-reliance, emphasizing Gujarat's role as a semiconductor hub.
Key discussions will revolve around semiconductor manufacturing, research, and India's positioning in the global value chain, with seminars and panels featuring global leaders. A guided tour of Gujarat's infrastructure projects will highlight the state's potential in the semiconductor sphere.
