Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

In a bid to modernize India's railway system, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the ambitious Rail Tech Policy, aimed at promoting innovation and digitization within the sector. As part of the '52 Reforms in 52 Weeks in 2026' initiative, this policy connects innovators directly with the Railways to streamline operations and increase transparency across 23 railway claims tribunal benches nationwide.

The policy offers start-ups a platform on Railways' innovation portal to propose solutions in operational safety, passenger amenities, and other critical areas. Key features include simplified proposal submission, increased scale-up grants, and a user-friendly interface. Potential innovations include AI-based systems for safety and maintenance enhancements.

Despite modest research allocations, Vaishnaw assured funding from departmental budgets related to the innovations, thus integrating new ideas efficiently. The digitization of railway claims tribunals promises enhanced accessibility and efficiency, allowing case filings from any location with 24/7 availability, fundamentally transforming how cases are processed and resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)